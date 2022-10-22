Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th.

Kimball International has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years. Kimball International has a payout ratio of 56.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Kimball International Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:KBAL opened at $6.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.81. Kimball International has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $11.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $245.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kimball International ( NASDAQ:KBAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Kimball International had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $176.95 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimball International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of Kimball International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Kimball International by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kimball International by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kimball International by 13.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Kimball International by 21.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Kimball International by 5.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the period. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimball International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimball International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of furniture products under the Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, Kimball Hospitality, D'style, and Poppin brands in the United States and internationally. It offers desks/workstations, benching, seating, lounge, storage, tables, and casegoods for collaborative and open workspaces, conference and meeting/huddle rooms, training rooms, private offices, learning areas, classrooms, lobby/reception areas, and dining/café areas; and headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and mixed use commercial and residential developments.

See Also

