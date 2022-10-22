Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,780 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,228,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,127 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 54.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,910,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,684 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Atlantic Securities raised Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.79.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $113.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The stock has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

