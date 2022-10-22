Kin 1-Day Volume Tops $258,590.00 (KIN)

Kin (KIN) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One Kin token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kin has a market cap of $22.27 million and $258,590.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kin has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002931 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00012208 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,372.16 or 0.27966718 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000559 BTC.
About Kin
Kin (CRYPTO:KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 9,999,999,195,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,972,205,846,150 tokens. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kin is www.kin.org. The official message board for Kin is kin.org/news. The Reddit community for Kin is https://reddit.com/r/kin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Kin Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.