Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) PT Set at €12.40 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.40 ($12.65) target price on Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oddo Bhf set a €8.00 ($8.16) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.30 ($10.51) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €11.00 ($11.22) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Get Klöckner & Co SE alerts:

Klöckner & Co SE Stock Down 0.1 %

KCO stock opened at €7.36 ($7.51) on Tuesday. Klöckner & Co SE has a 1-year low of €6.43 ($6.56) and a 1-year high of €13.50 ($13.78). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €8.48 and a 200-day moving average price of €9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.16 million and a P/E ratio of 1.28.

Klöckner & Co SE Company Profile

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Klöckner & Co SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klöckner & Co SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.