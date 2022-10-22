KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Downgraded by Cowen

Cowen lowered shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBEGet Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has $24.90 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $28.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KNBE. DA Davidson lowered shares of KnowBe4 from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.90 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of KnowBe4 from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of KnowBe4 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial lowered shares of KnowBe4 from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $24.90 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KnowBe4 presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.50.

KnowBe4 Stock Performance

Shares of KNBE opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 490.10, a P/E/G ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.19. KnowBe4 has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $80.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.34 million. KnowBe4 had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 2.60%. Analysts forecast that KnowBe4 will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KnowBe4 news, Director Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $313,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 377,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,241,081.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 377,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,241,081.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lars Letonoff sold 198,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $4,337,621.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 216,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,719,515.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 337,210 shares of company stock valued at $7,353,776 in the last ninety days. 5.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of KnowBe4

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in KnowBe4 by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 4,368.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

