KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Downgraded by Cowen

Cowen lowered shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has $24.90 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $28.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KNBE. DA Davidson lowered shares of KnowBe4 from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.90 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of KnowBe4 from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of KnowBe4 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial lowered shares of KnowBe4 from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $24.90 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KnowBe4 presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.50.

KnowBe4 Stock Performance

Shares of KNBE opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 490.10, a P/E/G ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.19. KnowBe4 has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

KnowBe4 ( NASDAQ:KNBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $80.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.34 million. KnowBe4 had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 2.60%. Analysts forecast that KnowBe4 will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other KnowBe4 news, Director Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $313,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 377,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,241,081.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 377,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,241,081.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lars Letonoff sold 198,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $4,337,621.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 216,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,719,515.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 337,210 shares of company stock valued at $7,353,776 in the last ninety days. 5.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of KnowBe4

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in KnowBe4 by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 4,368.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

About KnowBe4

(Get Rating)

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

Featured Stories

