Kokoswap (KOKO) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $190.28 Million

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Over the last seven days, Kokoswap has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Kokoswap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00003845 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kokoswap has a market cap of $190.28 million and $5,065.00 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,374.16 or 0.28006556 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010938 BTC.

Kokoswap Token Profile

Kokoswap’s launch date was May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kokoswap’s official website is kokoswap.org. Kokoswap’s official message board is kokoswap.medium.com.

Kokoswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

