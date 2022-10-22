KonPay 24-Hour Volume Tops $32,025.00 (KON)

KonPay (KON) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Over the last week, KonPay has traded 26.8% lower against the US dollar. One KonPay token can now be bought for $0.0304 or 0.00000158 BTC on major exchanges. KonPay has a total market capitalization of $105.92 million and approximately $32,025.00 worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,369.83 or 0.27971234 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010925 BTC.

About KonPay

KonPay launched on June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KonPay is konpay.io.

Buying and Selling KonPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KonPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KonPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

