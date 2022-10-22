Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.60.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Kornit Digital Price Performance

Shares of KRNT stock opened at $25.08 on Monday. Kornit Digital has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $181.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.31 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Kornit Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Kornit Digital by 426.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Kornit Digital by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

