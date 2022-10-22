Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 117 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Acuity Brands worth $5,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AYI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Acuity Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $627,225,000 after buying an additional 60,541 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $564,568,000 after purchasing an additional 25,598 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $228,862,000 after acquiring an additional 195,515 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $181,623,000 after acquiring an additional 38,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 886,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $167,732,000 after acquiring an additional 21,116 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

NYSE AYI opened at $174.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.51. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.71 and a fifty-two week high of $224.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Acuity Brands news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy bought 575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $174.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,360.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,144.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $241.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.43.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

