Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,917 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 295,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,628,000 after purchasing an additional 192,250 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of MA stock opened at $302.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $315.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $292.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $399.92.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.80.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

