Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $4.81 Million Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,188 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 10.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $233.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens increased their price target on HCA Healthcare to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $254.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.14.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $196.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.08 and a 200-day moving average of $205.83. The company has a market capitalization of $56.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.67.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.01). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

