Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases 7,394 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,084 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.7% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Applied Materials by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,204 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,122 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.35.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $82.42 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.37. The company has a market capitalization of $70.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

