KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBND) Trading Up 0.1%

KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBND – Get Rating) were up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.48 and last traded at $30.48. Approximately 1,972 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 2,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.44.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.03.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBND – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 56,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 14.06% of KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

