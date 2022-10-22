Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $44.62

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.62 and traded as low as $41.20. Kuehne + Nagel International shares last traded at $41.55, with a volume of 22,308 shares trading hands.
KHNGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 300 to CHF 260 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 278 to CHF 282 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kuehne + Nagel International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.50.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.45 and a 200 day moving average of $48.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services.
