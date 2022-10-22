Kujira (KUJI) Price Hits $0.94 on Major Exchanges

Kujira (KUJI) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One Kujira coin can currently be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00004881 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kujira has a market capitalization of $85.39 million and $129,301.00 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kujira has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Kujira

Kujira’s launch date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 91,125,132 coins. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com. The official website for Kujira is kujira.app.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.90005796 USD and is down -1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $124,274.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kujira should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kujira using one of the exchanges listed above.

