Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,117,000 after purchasing an additional 279,193 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 38.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 953,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,812,000 after acquiring an additional 263,364 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 115.3% in the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 463,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,913,000 after acquiring an additional 248,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,285,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,066,932,000 after acquiring an additional 184,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 34.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 605,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,372,000 after acquiring an additional 153,410 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $429.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.86.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $369.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $409.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $447.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 78.18%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.