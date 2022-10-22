Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.25-10.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.8-5.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.74 billion.

Lam Research Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $13.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $369.29. 2,766,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,505,164. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The firm has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $409.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $447.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.18% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 34.97 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 19.79%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lam Research from $429.00 to $404.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lam Research from $480.00 to $400.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $484.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,179,000 after buying an additional 10,939 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Lam Research by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,636 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,876,000 after purchasing an additional 40,208 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Lam Research by 13.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 187,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,718,000 after purchasing an additional 22,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 152,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,847,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.