Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.25-$10.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.80 billion-$5.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.91 billion.

Lam Research Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of LRCX opened at $369.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $409.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $447.85. The firm has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.18% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.36 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lam Research will post 34.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.79%.

LRCX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $484.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,179,000 after buying an additional 10,939 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Lam Research by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,636 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,876,000 after purchasing an additional 40,208 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Lam Research by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 187,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,718,000 after purchasing an additional 22,467 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in Lam Research by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 152,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.