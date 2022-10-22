Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Given New GBX 760 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 725 ($8.76) to GBX 760 ($9.18) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LCSHF. Investec upgraded Lancashire from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 620 ($7.49) to GBX 640 ($7.73) in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 557 ($6.73) to GBX 550 ($6.65) in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 525 ($6.34) to GBX 550 ($6.65) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lancashire from GBX 434 ($5.24) to GBX 441 ($5.33) in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $620.67.

Lancashire Stock Performance

Lancashire stock opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.28. Lancashire has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $8.30.

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

