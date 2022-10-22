Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

LE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Lands’ End to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lands’ End to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Lands’ End Trading Up 5.2 %

NASDAQ LE opened at $9.15 on Thursday. Lands’ End has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $303.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. Lands’ End had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 2.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lands’ End will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 27.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Lands’ End by 4.8% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 95,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Lands’ End in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Towerview LLC increased its stake in Lands’ End by 11.1% in the second quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Lands’ End in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Lands' End Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

