Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) PT Raised to $150.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $147.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $143.00 to $142.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $160.54.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $146.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $188.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.73.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 52.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Landstar System will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total transaction of $448,231.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,550.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landstar System

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 1st quarter worth about $542,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Landstar System by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Further Reading

