Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $23.50 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Liberty Energy to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Liberty Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial upped their price target on Liberty Energy to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Liberty Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE LBRT opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 2.22. Liberty Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $942.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.62 million. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.30%. Liberty Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Energy will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $154,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,187,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,318,326.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $323,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,308,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,459,138.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $154,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,187,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,318,326.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,980,193. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,027,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,625,000 after buying an additional 469,909 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,553,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,948,000 after buying an additional 734,764 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,933,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,039,000 after buying an additional 52,097 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 12.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,474,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,410,000 after buying an additional 1,025,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,781,000 after purchasing an additional 107,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

Featured Stories

