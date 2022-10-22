Lido DAO (LDO) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.06 Billion

Lido DAO (LDO) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Lido DAO has a market cap of $1.06 billion and $20.95 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lido DAO has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lido DAO token can now be bought for about $1.51 or 0.00007883 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Lido DAO

Lido DAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,184,773 tokens. Lido DAO’s official website is lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lido DAO is blog.lido.fi.

Lido DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

