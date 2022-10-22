Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Price Target Cut to C$77.00

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$86.00 to C$77.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LIMAF. CIBC lowered their price target on Linamar from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Linamar from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Linamar from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Linamar Stock Performance

LIMAF opened at $39.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.45. Linamar has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $64.30.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

