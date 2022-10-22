Linamar (TSE:LNR) Price Target Lowered to C$77.00 at TD Securities

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$86.00 to C$77.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LNR. CIBC cut their target price on Linamar from C$80.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Linamar from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Linamar from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Linamar alerts:

Linamar Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of LNR opened at C$55.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$60.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$56.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Linamar has a 1 year low of C$45.46 and a 1 year high of C$81.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linamar

Linamar ( TSE:LNR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.98 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Linamar will post 8.6000008 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Linamar news, insider Linamar Corporation bought 35,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$62.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,236,408.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 349,244 shares in the company, valued at C$21,817,098.06. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,182,294 shares of company stock worth $73,495,620.

About Linamar

(Get Rating)

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.