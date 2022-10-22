Linear Reaches Market Capitalization of $76.40 Million (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Linear has a total market cap of $76.40 million and $1.58 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Linear has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Linear alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,376.24 or 0.27998222 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010935 BTC.

About Linear

Linear’s genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Linear is linear.finance.

Buying and Selling Linear

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Linear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.