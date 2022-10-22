Lion Electric (TSE:LEV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.33

The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.33 and last traded at C$3.33, with a volume of 244149 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on LEV. DA Davidson began coverage on Lion Electric in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price objective on the stock.

Lion Electric Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$649.81 million and a PE ratio of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.95.

Lion Electric Company Profile

Lion Electric ( TSE:LEV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$37.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$39.10 million. Equities analysts expect that The Lion Electric Company will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

