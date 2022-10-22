Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LQDT. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Liquidity Services Stock Performance

Shares of LQDT opened at $16.98 on Thursday. Liquidity Services has a fifty-two week low of $11.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73. The company has a market capitalization of $604.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.22.

Insider Activity at Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.87 million during the quarter.

In related news, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,308 shares in the company, valued at $779,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Liquidity Services news, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward Kolodzieski sold 7,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $177,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,173 shares of company stock worth $2,866,198 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Liquidity Services in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

