Lisa A. Mango Sells 2,500 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 2,500 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $42,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 88,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,848.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
1Life Healthcare Stock Performance
Shares of ONEM opened at $17.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.66. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $24.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.59.
1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $255.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.99 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.05%. Research analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of 1Life Healthcare
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ONEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. William Blair downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 1Life Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.19.
1Life Healthcare Company Profile
1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.
See Also
