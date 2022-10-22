Lisa A. Mango Sells 2,500 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 2,500 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $42,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 88,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,848.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

1Life Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of ONEM opened at $17.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.66. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $24.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.59.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $255.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.99 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.05%. Research analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of 1Life Healthcare

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $345,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 19,081.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 354,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 353,000 shares during the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter worth $1,389,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 33.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 140,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 35,475 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. William Blair downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 1Life Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.19.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

