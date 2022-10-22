Litecoin (LTC) Trading 3.1% Higher Over Last Week

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $52.21 or 0.00271961 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin has a market cap of $3.73 billion and approximately $303.16 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000311 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00021522 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000723 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001387 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00004011 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00017102 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
Litecoin Profile
LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,445,194 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io.
Buying and Selling Litecoin
Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.
