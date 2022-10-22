Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $29.70

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.70 and last traded at $29.70, with a volume of 6837 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.45.

LOB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James cut Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.91.

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $1.65. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $208.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.76%.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, Director Diane Beth Glossman acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,523.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 4.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,640,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,143,000 after acquiring an additional 223,059 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,362,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,229,000 after acquiring an additional 15,357 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,278,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,969,000 after acquiring an additional 976,101 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,208,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,376,000 after acquiring an additional 162,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 898,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,710,000 after purchasing an additional 339,834 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

