Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a sector perform rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Lockheed Martin from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $415.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $454.08.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $454.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $418.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $426.57. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 51.42%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

