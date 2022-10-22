Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $21.55-$21.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.25 billion-$65.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.29 billion.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $454.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $418.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $426.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 26.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LMT. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $454.08.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 763.3% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 73.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 117.3% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 7,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 46,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

