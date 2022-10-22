Loncar China BioPharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA) Shares Up 2.4%

Shares of Loncar China BioPharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA – Get Rating) shot up 2.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.24 and last traded at $15.24. 3 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.89.

Loncar China BioPharma ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.84 and a 200 day moving average of $17.78.

