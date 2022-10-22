Loncor Gold (TSE:LN) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Loncor Gold Inc. (TSE:LN – Get Rating) dropped 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 17,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 36,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

LN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Loncor Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Loncor Gold in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.80 million and a PE ratio of -7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.39.

Loncor Gold ( TSE:LN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Loncor Gold Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It also explores for platinum deposits. The company holds 84.68% interest in the Adumbi project, which consists of 6 mining leases covering an area of 361 square kilometers located within the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt in the Ituri and Haut Uele provinces in northeastern Congo.

