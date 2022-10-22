Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.02) per share for the quarter.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.49 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect Madison Square Garden Sports to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $151.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.61 and a beta of 0.89. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 1-year low of $136.61 and a 1-year high of $203.37.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $7.00 per share. This represents a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,467,000 after acquiring an additional 13,267 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Macquarie cut their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Sports has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.25.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

