Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 4th

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 1.0475 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04.

Magellan Midstream Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Magellan Midstream Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 87.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Magellan Midstream Partners to earn $4.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.2%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:MMP opened at $50.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.91. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $43.58 and a twelve month high of $53.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $788.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.81 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 51.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magellan Midstream Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

