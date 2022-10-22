Maiar DEX Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $335.85 Million (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 22nd. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $335.85 million and $88,226.00 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,197.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007257 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003199 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00006115 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00022140 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00058856 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00046476 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022840 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005182 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

MEX is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. The official website for Maiar DEX is maiar.exchange. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/maiarexchange. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00005282 USD and is down -5.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $76,115.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.