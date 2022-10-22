Maiar DEX (MEX) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded down 3% against the US dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $334.05 million and approximately $76,417.00 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,210.70 or 0.99997465 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007178 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003232 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006952 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00022123 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00057781 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00046619 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00022683 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005208 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. The official website for Maiar DEX is maiar.exchange. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/maiarexchange. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00005282 USD and is down -5.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $76,115.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

