Maiar DEX (MEX) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $336.18 million and $71,851.00 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,165.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007307 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003107 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006969 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00022177 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00060973 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00047069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022841 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005209 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

MEX is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/maiarexchange. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maiar DEX is maiar.exchange. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00005282 USD and is down -5.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $76,115.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.