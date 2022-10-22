Malaga Cove Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,706,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,832,000 after buying an additional 2,032,695 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 25,986,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,414,000 after buying an additional 2,891,888 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,265,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,598,000 after buying an additional 934,381 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,972,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,417,000 after buying an additional 479,636 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,189,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,236,000 after buying an additional 186,142 shares during the period. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Trading Up 2.8 %

MFC opened at $16.18 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $22.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average of $17.93.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $0.258 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MFC. Desjardins upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Manulife Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.