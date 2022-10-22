Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target Lowered to $164.00 at Robert W. Baird

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MANH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $172.25.

Shares of MANH stock opened at $127.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.77. Manhattan Associates has a 52 week low of $106.02 and a 52 week high of $188.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.56 and a beta of 1.78.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.15. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.87%. The business had revenue of $191.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $2,116,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,540,374.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $2,116,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,540,374.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce Richards sold 2,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total transaction of $320,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,313.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,378. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 66.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 168.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

