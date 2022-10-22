Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mannatech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Mannatech Stock Performance

Mannatech stock opened at $22.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.18 and a 200 day moving average of $23.43. Mannatech has a one year low of $15.49 and a one year high of $43.10. The stock has a market cap of $42.78 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Trading of Mannatech

Mannatech ( NASDAQ:MTEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.98 million during the quarter. Mannatech had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 4.34%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mannatech stock. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) by 1,090.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.37% of Mannatech worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

