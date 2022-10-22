Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

MRO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America cut their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut Marathon Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.29.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

NYSE:MRO opened at $29.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.41. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.71 and its 200 day moving average is $25.46.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 42.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,180,606.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $645,583.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,180,606.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $864,884.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,702,308.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Oil

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 120,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 15,270 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at about $370,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 24.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 9.3% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

