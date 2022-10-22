Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Issues Earnings Results

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC opened at $154.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.60. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $142.80 and a 12-month high of $183.14. The firm has a market cap of $77.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMC. StockNews.com began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 85.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth $307,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth $317,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

