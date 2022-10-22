Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Stephens

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Stephens from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

MRTN has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marten Transport in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Vertical Research cut Marten Transport from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Shares of MRTN opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. Marten Transport has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $23.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.69.

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $324.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.97 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Marten Transport will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

In other news, Director Larry B. Hagness sold 10,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $236,477.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,482,241.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRTN. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 25,736 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Marten Transport by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Marten Transport by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 48,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marten Transport in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marten Transport in the 1st quarter valued at about $433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

