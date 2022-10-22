Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Vertical Research lowered Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Marten Transport from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $17.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average is $18.69. Marten Transport has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.90.

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $324.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.97 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marten Transport will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Larry B. Hagness sold 10,313 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $236,477.09. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,482,241.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 4,463.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,605,000 after purchasing an additional 674,813 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Marten Transport by 8.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,875,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,370,000 after buying an additional 231,754 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Marten Transport by 17.5% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,135,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,171,000 after buying an additional 168,801 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 441.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 199,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 162,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 122.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 161,400 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

