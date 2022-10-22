MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.20.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on MasTec from $83.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MasTec from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on MasTec to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasTec

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MasTec by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 28,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter worth $455,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MasTec by 1,824.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 165,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after acquiring an additional 157,201 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in MasTec by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,160,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,123,000 after acquiring an additional 565,274 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in MasTec by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $75.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.67. MasTec has a 52 week low of $62.36 and a 52 week high of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.30.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. MasTec had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MasTec will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

Further Reading

