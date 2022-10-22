Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE MHH opened at $15.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $174.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Mastech Digital has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $21.83.

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $62.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.28 million. Mastech Digital had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 18.69%. Analysts expect that Mastech Digital will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

About Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.