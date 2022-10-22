Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s 10th Largest Position

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 132,000 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 1.5% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.05% of Mastercard worth $156,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 419.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of MA traded up $6.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $302.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,599,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,330,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $292.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $399.92.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MA. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Macquarie lowered their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

